'Avoid the area' warning from police over 'incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Wales Police have issued the warning about Station Avenue in Chirk asking people to "avoid the area".

No details have been given as to what the incident is.

A post from the force on social media said: "Can we advise members of the public to avoid Station Avenue in Chirk as Emergency Services are currently dealing with an incident.

"Please consider alternative routes on your travels."