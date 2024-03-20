Rishi the Wrexham fan as picture emerges of the PM holding town club's football scarf

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It shows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a scarf of Wrexham AFC as the town's local MP Sarah Atherton speaks of how the area has benefitted from the 'Hollywood Sparkle' of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

Ms Atherton has welcomed news that an Independent Football Regulator is being created following the introduction of the Football Governance Bill.

The regulator will be given comprehensive powers to work with clubs to improve their finances, create stronger tests for proposed club owners, and safeguard clubs’ heritage by delivering greater fan representation in club decisions.

The Independent Football Regulator will oversee a new licensing regime for clubs in the top five tiers of English football. The regulator will follow an advocacy-first approach but will have the power to revoke licences and impose fines where serious breaches occur.

The regulator will also be responsible for overseeing requests by club owners to sell the club or relocate the stadium and introduce baseline standards for fan involvement in key off-field decisions such as club heritage.

Since her election in 2019, Tory Ms Atherton has worked closely with the football club, securing visits from UK Government Ministers, and raising the success of the football club in the House of Commons.

Ms Atherton has championed how Wrexham Football Club and the wider community have benefitted from the ‘Hollywood sparkle’ of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

Ms Atherton is pleased to support the creation of an Independent Football Regulator as other clubs, such as Bury and Macclesfield Town, haven’t had the ownership they deserve.

She added: “Football clubs like Wrexham are the heartbeat of local communities, with thousands rallying each week behind our local team.

“It is clear to see that the club and our local community has benefitted from Rob and Ryan’s global reach, with the club recently welcoming the Prince of Wales and shirts being worn in Wrexham by fans from the USA!”

“Many clubs aren’t as lucky as ours. The Independent Football Regulator will ensure that fans have a stronger voice in their club.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Football has long been one of our greatest sources of national pride. Up and down the country, it brings people together in celebration or commiseration.

“But for too long some clubs have been abused by unscrupulous owners who get away with financial mismanagement, which at worst can lead to complete collapse – as we saw in the upsetting cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town.

“This Bill is a historic moment for football fans – it will make sure their voices are front and centre, prevent a breakaway league, protect the financial sustainability of clubs, and protect the heritage of our clubs big and small."