Booster failure affects water supply in north Shropshire border postcode areas

Severn Trent Water says that there is an issue with one of its boosters in the LL13 and LL14 postcode areas around Overton and Chirk area which help pump water its network of pipes.

A company spokesperson said that already have engineers on site working quickly to reset the pumps which should restore supplies.

They apologised for any inconvenience and vowed that as soon as they know more, they will update the Severn Trent Water website.