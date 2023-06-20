Hospital friends to host open day

Chirk Community Hospital

Since 2013 the The Circle Of Friends Of Chirk Hospital has raised and received in donations more than £480,000.

Recently, the group has unveiled an 80-space car park at the hospital, provided new ultrasound machines and created a dementia area.

Jackie Allen chair of the group said: "We are looking for new volunteers and would like people to know who we are and what we do."

She added that the 10-strong team of volunteers are holding a coffee morning for those interested in becoming a 'friend'.

The event takes place at 10am at Chirk Community Hospital in Wrexham on Saturday July 15, but is by invite only.

It is hoped the new High Sheriff of Clwyd. Kate Hill-Trevor will be able to attend.