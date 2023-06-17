Charming Methodist church in Chirk up for auction for around £50,000

Premium
By Megan HoweChirkPublished: Comments

A 20th century detached Methodist church in Chirk is up for public auction with a guide price of around £50,000 to £75,000.

Photo: Rightmove
Photo: Rightmove

On sale with Halls Estate Agents, the Methodist church has a number of original features including a large meeting room, kitchen, vestry and rear gardens with open views of the countryside.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Property
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News