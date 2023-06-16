Emergency services called to incident at Chirk Aqueduct

Police have advised people to avoid the area around Chirk Aqueduct and use alternative routes.

A spokesman for the policing team covering the Wrexham Rural area said: "Please note that the emergency services are dealing with an incident on Chirk Aqueduct and as a result the aqueduct and surrounding footpaths are currently closed.

"Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today, Friday June 16, at approximately 8.19am, to an incident at Chirk Aqueduct.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene. We were supported by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.”