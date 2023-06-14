Wrexham football club swamped by new shirt orders - and some could be disappointed

Pictured: AFC Wrexham

Wrexham AFC saw more than three times the number of shirt orders on Monday than it had in 2020/21 before being taken over by celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Welsh club's men's first team secured league football after winning the National League in style a few weeks ago.

A spokesman for the club said: "Thank you to all supporters who pre-ordered a 2023/24 home shirt on the first day of pre-sale and apologies for the difficulties suffered, particularly by those at the start of the day.

"Orders for 8,600 home shirts were placed on Monday, and these will be sent out as soon as we receive the shirts in stock – as will those pre-orders made for home shirts during the season-ticket renewal process. We expect these shirts to arrive within the next two weeks."

The club says for the 2020/21 season – prior to the takeover – the Football Club’s total order was 2,750 shirts, home and away.

"The current pre-order was capped against the total number of shirts already ordered by the club, which as previously stated is now at a comparable level to EFL Championship clubs.

"With some sizes having already sold out, further orders will be placed and more shirts will be available in due course – please check the official club channels for updates.

"We have also kept some shirts back to be sold in the Club Shop when they arrive, in order to ensure local supporters have opportunity to purchase the new home shirt when it arrives in stock."

Some of this stock was transferred to meet the demand online, but all sizes will be available when we go on sale in store – again, please check official club channels for updates on this.

"While there will be some inevitable disappointment, the away and third shirts will soon be available, which formed part of the initial 35,000 shirt order, which hopefully means that anyone who missed out for now on a home shirt, won’t be without one for long.

"The sale dates for these will be announced when we have confirmation of the date they will arrive in Wales."

The club says it is aware that some supporters have encountered issues of inadvertently placing multiple orders.

They have been asked to email clubshop@wrexhamafc.co.uk if this happened to you.

"Thanks to those who have already contacted the Club Shop, we are working through our emails and will correct any duplicate purchases, as soon as possible," said the spokesperson.

"We are also aware of a number of shirts having appeared on alternative sales sites. We will be reviewing the details of those offering the shirts for sale, cancelling the relevant orders if they can be identified and placing these shirts back on sale.

"Notwithstanding the above, as previously stated, individuals attempting to re-sell shirts at hugely inflated prices will not succeed if you continue to buy from our official club shop only.