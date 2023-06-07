Reports of crash on key route into north Shropshire

By David Tooley

Traffic is queuing on a main road linking Shropshire and north Wales after a crash.

Officials at Traffic Wales have tweeted a warning that police and traffic officers are on route to the scene on the A483 Southbound between junction 2 at Johnstown and the Ruabon turn-off at junction 1 amid reports of a collision in the area.

AA Traffic News reported a crash had closed lanes and there was queuing traffic.

They said: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on the A483 Southbound from J2 B5426 (Johnstown) to The Ruabon turn off."

The incident was first reported at 4.05pm on Wednesday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Police have been asked for comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

