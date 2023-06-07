Reports of crash on key route into north Shropshire

Officials at Traffic Wales have tweeted a warning that police and traffic officers are on route to the scene on the A483 Southbound between junction 2 at Johnstown and the Ruabon turn-off at junction 1 amid reports of a collision in the area.

AA Traffic News reported a crash had closed lanes and there was queuing traffic.

They said: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on the A483 Southbound from J2 B5426 (Johnstown) to The Ruabon turn off."

‼️ Warning ‼️#A483 Southbound J2 Johnstown - J1 Ruabon.



Lane 1 ❌ - Reports of collision in the area.



Police and traffic officers en route. pic.twitter.com/Bob4X7q8Gd — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) June 7, 2023

The incident was first reported at 4.05pm on Wednesday.