Father set for 100 mile challenge in support of county children's charity

Dad-of-two James Blackmore, from Chirk, has run as far as 40 miles in one go before but will be taking on the 100-mile challenge on May 27, which he must complete in 32 hours.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough challenge,” said the 33-year-old. “I’m not sure you can fully prepare yourself for this sort of thing, and you’ve just got to hope your body reacts ok. Training has been tough, but I’ve been running home from night shifts and on tired legs after exercise to get used to it.”

James first decided to raise money for charity in 2021 when he took on the Dave Goggins Challenge, which involved running four miles, every four hours for 48 hours.

“That was incredibly tough, but I think this will be even harder again,” he said.

James will have his wife Sian, who has family that has used the services at Hope House, on hand every 10 miles for support.

"Hope House is a wonderful local charity and does some incredible work in our community and I just want to try and raise as much as possible through doing challenges,” added James.

Cat Dowdeswell, Hope House fundraiser, said: “Without the amazing support from people like James we would not be able to here for every family that needs us.

“We wish James all the very best for this huge challenge. We’ll all be cheering you on.”