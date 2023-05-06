Notification Settings

Flypast planned as football celebrations in Wrexham go on and on

By David TooleyChirkPublished:

Celebrations of a football team's promotion season just go on and on and on!

Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
After a gigantic street party and a victory parade for AFC Wrexham's clinching of a place back in the football league, city leaders have planned for a flypast.

So if you are in Wrexham at about 4.39pm today (Saturday), the advice is to get your eyes on the skies.

Although the local council warns that it is all dependant on the weather.

A council spokesman tweeted: "Eyes to the skies on Saturday at 16.39 *Weather dependent* as Four RAF Texan T Mk 1 aircraft of 72(F) Squadron will overfly The Racecourse to salute the club on their recent promotion to the football league!

"Hopefully they know about the massive floodlights!!"

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

