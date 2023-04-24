Police appeal for information following death of pedestrian in crash

Police are appealing for information following the road traffic collision in a Welsh village near Chirk shortly before 1am on Sunday, April 23 on the High Street close to the King’s Lane junction.

Officers and an ambulance crew attended the location in Cefn Mawr where, sadly, the male pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

North Wales Police say the man’s next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

Police inquiries into this incident, which involved a silver Ford Mondeo, remain ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 or via the North Wales Police website.

Please quote reference A058968 in all correspondence relating to this incident.