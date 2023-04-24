Notification Settings

Police appeal for information following death of pedestrian in crash

By David TooleyChirkPublished:

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a crash in which a 60 year old male pedestrian died.

Police are appealing for information following the road traffic collision in a Welsh village near Chirk shortly before 1am on Sunday, April 23 on the High Street close to the King’s Lane junction.

Officers and an ambulance crew attended the location in Cefn Mawr where, sadly, the male pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

North Wales Police say the man’s next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

Police inquiries into this incident, which involved a silver Ford Mondeo, remain ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 or via the North Wales Police website.

Please quote reference A058968 in all correspondence relating to this incident.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "This is a live investigation. Any footage or photos in relation to this incident should only be shared with police for investigation purposes and not on social media."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

