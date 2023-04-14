Air ambulance scrambled to scene of crash on A483 between Chirk and Wrexham

Heavy traffic is reported to be building up around the Johnstown area on the A483 south of Wrexham.

A spokesman for Traffic Wales North & Mid said at 2.50pm on Friday that "The road has now closed in both directions for a medical helicopter to land.

"Please find an alternative route."

A collision had been reported on the A483 junction two at Johnstown travelling southbound at 2.21pm and emergency services were en route.

Drivers were warned to expect delays if travelling in the area.

AA Traffic News is reporting traffic delays stretching back into Shropshire around Gobowen and into Oswestry as well as Chirk.