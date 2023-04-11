Overturned vehicle on main road causes traffic delays at Shropshire border

Officers say that congestion is building on the A483 northbound between Halton and Gledrid.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales North & Mid warned: "We are currently dealing with an overturned vehicle.
"Traffic officers en route. Further updates to follow.
"Congestion in the area."
**Update 10:47**— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) April 11, 2023
The road has since been closed while the vehicle, which was travelling north, is recovered.