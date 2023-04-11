Notification Settings

Overturned vehicle on main road causes traffic delays at Shropshire border

By David Tooley

A vehicle has overturned on busy route out of Shropshire towards Wrexham.

The vehicle crashed on the A483
Officers say that congestion is building on the A483 northbound between Halton and Gledrid.

A spokesman for Traffic Wales North & Mid warned: "We are currently dealing with an overturned vehicle.

"Traffic officers en route. Further updates to follow.

"Congestion in the area."

The road has since been closed while the vehicle, which was travelling north, is recovered.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

