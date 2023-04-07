Football teams to reform after 15 years in memory of tragic police officer and former striker Ryan

PC Ryan Donaldson was well known in the Chirk area as an officer with the Wrexham rural force - a part of the North Wales constabulary since 2018.

The 31-year-old officer had lived Wrexham, but tragically died on December 11 last year. He hailed from Buckley, where he was a very well liked character and played football.

Famously he scored the winning goal in the last minute of the last encounter between Buckley Town and Buckley Lions in 2008. But he took pride in reminding others about his famous strike.

In tribute to him, the two rival Buckley football teams will reform exactly 15 years after their last match.

Buckley Town and Buckley Lions will play each other once more in Ryan’s memory at 1pm at the Globe, Buckley Town FC's ground on Sunday, April 16.

The game will see the same starting 11 players on each side, now all aged in their early 30s, as well as the same managers from 2008.

Officers will also be in attendance at the game engaging with the community, with other stalls, games and refreshments available.

All money raised will go to the Police Treatment Centres charity, an organisation providing support to serving and retired officers who have experienced illness or injury.

A JustGiving page has been set up and has already raised over £1,500.