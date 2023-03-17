Notification Settings

MP supports bill to ban hunting trophies

By Sue Austin

Simon Baynes MP, Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, has voted to pass the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill, tabled by Henry Smith MP, in the House of Commons.

MPs Simon Baynes and Henry Smith
He said many people in Clwyd South wrote asking him to support the Bill.

This Bill will prohibit the import of hunting trophies for nearly 7,000 specific species, including lions, rhinos, elephants, and polar bears, in an effort to protect endangered species across the world. Today, it received an unopposed Third Reading from MPs and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords before it becomes law.

Mr Baynes is one of the many politicians, celebrities, and members of the public supporting the Bill, including Dame Joanna Lumley, conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, Dame Judi Dench, Felicity Kendal and Sir Rod Stewart.

He said that The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill was a major step towards improving the conservation levels of animal species.

"I was was very proud to support this critical legislation on behalf of my constituents in Clwyd South.

"I was delighted to vote for the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill in the House of Commons today. As a wildlife enthusiast, I am pleased that the UK Government, by supporting Henry Smith MP’s Bill, is fulfilling a manifesto pledge and is taking this significant step to support endangered species across the world. We must do all that we can to protect our planet's wildlife and ensure that it is preserved for generations to come."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

