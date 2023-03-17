MP supports bill to ban hunting trophies

MPs Simon Baynes and Henry Smith

He said many people in Clwyd South wrote asking him to support the Bill.

This Bill will prohibit the import of hunting trophies for nearly 7,000 specific species, including lions, rhinos, elephants, and polar bears, in an effort to protect endangered species across the world. Today, it received an unopposed Third Reading from MPs and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords before it becomes law.

Mr Baynes is one of the many politicians, celebrities, and members of the public supporting the Bill, including Dame Joanna Lumley, conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, Dame Judi Dench, Felicity Kendal and Sir Rod Stewart.

He said that The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill was a major step towards improving the conservation levels of animal species.

"I was was very proud to support this critical legislation on behalf of my constituents in Clwyd South.