Two for the price of one as cops nab uninsured drivers

By David TooleyChirkCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police in the Chirk area seized two uninsured vehicles for the price of one.

Officers say they nabbed one vehicle on Tuesday night for the offence of driving without insurance.

Then they grabbed another one when a friend also with no insurance turned up to pick the first driver up.

A spokesman for the North Wales Police's team covering Wrexham Rural area said: "Officers seized a vehicle in the Chirk area of Wrexham for driving without insurance."

But they added a top tip on Facebook: "When getting a friend to come and pick you up, make sure they have insurance too, second vehicle seized."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

