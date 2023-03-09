Officers say they nabbed one vehicle on Tuesday night for the offence of driving without insurance.
Then they grabbed another one when a friend also with no insurance turned up to pick the first driver up.
A spokesman for the North Wales Police's team covering Wrexham Rural area said: "Officers seized a vehicle in the Chirk area of Wrexham for driving without insurance."
But they added a top tip on Facebook: "When getting a friend to come and pick you up, make sure they have insurance too, second vehicle seized."