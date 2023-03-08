Absolutely Fabulous! MP teams up with sitcom star to launch charity's appeal

Simon Baynes MP with Danielle Cobb, a Marie Curie Care worker, and Jane Horrocks

Actress Jane Horrocks portrayed the roles of Bubble and Katy Grin in the BBC sitcom and shares support for the Marie Curie charity with Simon Baynes MP, the Clwyd South MP whose Welsh constituency borders north Shropshire.

They are backing end-of-life charity Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal which raises money to support those affected by terminal illness.

Mr Baynes met with Ms Horrocks, Marie Curie healthcare assistant Danielle Cobb and members of the Marie Curie Policy team at an event in Westminster at the start of March to celebrate and raise awareness of the launch of the 37th Great Daffodil Appeal.

Held every March, the Great Daffodil Appeal is when the charity encourages supporters new and old to wear their daffodil pins, make a donation, and take part in a collection to raise money which goes towards supporting both people affected by terminal illness, and those dealing with death, dying and bereavement.

Jane Horrocks, who has been a Marie Curie supporter since 2010, said: “As a long-term supporter of Marie Curie I have seen first-hand the wonderful work they do to support people at the end of life.

"Nobody expects to be diagnosed with a terminal illness. But with their expertise and understanding Marie Curie Nurses are able to bring a sense of calm to what can otherwise be a difficult time. That’s why I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves a daffodil pin and support Marie Curie during the much-loved Great Daffodil Appeal this March.”

Simon Baynes MP said: “I’m proud to be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal because everyone in Clwyd South should have the best possible care and support at the end of life and Marie Curie is on a mission to deliver that. Both of my parents as well as my father-in-law died of cancer and benefitted from Marie Curie’s wonderful help and care.

“Donating to Marie Curie means that their nurses and bereavement counsellors can continue to deliver much needed support not only to those at the end of life but also to those left behind.”

Last year more than 66,000 people received direct support from Marie Curie. Either through their nursing services in people’s homes, at one of the nine Marie Curie hospices, via the free Information and Support phone line and webchat, or through their volunteer helper and companion services.

Ruth Driscoll, head of policy and public affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Demand for palliative and end of life care is rising rapidly, and we expect this trend to continue as the population ages.

"The services that Marie Curie provide for people at the end of life are needed today more than ever and it is great to have the backing of MPs like Simon Baynes MP for the Great Daffodil Appeal.

"As people are living longer with multiple and complex health conditions it is becoming more challenging to ensure that every person at the end of life receives the care and support they need.”

The third UK National Day of Reflection will be held on March 23.

Led by Marie Curie, people will be able to take part and support the millions of people who are grieving the death of a loved one and let's connect so no one has to grieve alone.

To find out more visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection