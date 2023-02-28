Notification Settings

Yew've got it... MP near Shropshire supports residents' bid to protect 600 year old tree

By David Tooley

An MP has thrown his influential support behind a residents' request to protect a 600-year-old yew tree.

Simon Baynes MP with Neil Hawkey and the 600-year-old yew
The ancient tree has been standing guard over the tiny settlement of Gyfelia, which is close to Ruabon in the Clwyd South constituency of MP Simon Baynes.

Mr Baynes visited Neil and Georgina Hawkey at their home early in Febraury to see the tree in their garden and give his support to them getting a tree preservation order on it.

Mr Baynes said: "I am supporting their efforts to get a TPO in place so it can be enjoyed by future generations – this tree is a unique and valuable part of our local environment.

"As chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Woods and Trees, I am passionate about preserving our natural environment, and this cause is particularly close to my heart.”

A TPO would ensure that the tree is protected for generations to come and would not be cut down or damaged.

Neil Hawkey said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Baynes to the hamlet of Gyfelia and show him the historical attributes of an area which include a very old roadside water pump for horse-drawn traffic and a 600-year-old yew tree that sits at the entrance to a historical track to the now-disappeared hamlet of Cinders.

"I have endeavoured to ensure the tree remains here for future generations to enjoy and appreciate, in order to protect a historical part of Welsh rural life.

"We hope Wrexham Council will recognise the importance of historical Welsh hamlets for future generations and place a TPO on this tree.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

