Vandals attack toilets putting their future in doubt

The toilets on the main car park have been the subject of vandalism on several occasions recently.
Councillors on the town and Wrexham Council, Frank Hemmings and Terry Evans have condemned the damages.
Councillor Evans said: "The toilets on the main car park have been damaged again, absolutely disgusting mess these toilets are here for the community and tourists.
"If they are constantly abused by whoever, we will loose this facility for ever. I f you or anyone knows who is responsible, please contact the police on 101 or call the parish hall 01691 772596 and report to the clerk or contadt myself or Frank."