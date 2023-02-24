Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vandals attack toilets putting their future in doubt

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Police are investigating the vandalism of toilets in the middle of Chirk.

The last vandalism of the toilets
The last vandalism of the toilets

The toilets on the main car park have been the subject of vandalism on several occasions recently.

Councillors on the town and Wrexham Council, Frank Hemmings and Terry Evans have condemned the damages.

Councillor Evans said: "The toilets on the main car park have been damaged again, absolutely disgusting mess these toilets are here for the community and tourists.

"If they are constantly abused by whoever, we will loose this facility for ever. I f you or anyone knows who is responsible, please contact the police on 101 or call the parish hall 01691 772596 and report to the clerk or contadt myself or Frank."

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News