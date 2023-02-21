Notification Settings

Two rescued with ropes and spinal board after falling down 30ft embankment

By Nick Humphreys Published: 2023-02-21

Two people were rescued after falling down a 30ft embankment last night.

A spinal board was needed, and fire crews used ropes to haul the pair to safety after they fell at Chirk Bank, near the Shropshire/Wales border. The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) was also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.05pm on Monday, February 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call. Two casualties fallen down 30ft embankment. Both casualties fully extricated with help from fire service personnel using rope rescue and HART team and now in care of ambulance service.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used line rescue, mud/rescue paths, small gear and a spinal board to deal with the incident.

Regional ambulance services have been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

