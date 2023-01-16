A5 near Chirk shut in both directions after crash

The A5 between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts. Photo: Google

The A5 east of Chirk is shut in both directions between the Gledrid B5070 roundabout and Halton A483 roundabout after a crash, police said. Ambulance crews are also in attendance.

The crash was first reported at 8.40am. Traffic is being diverted through Chirk and there are also long queues on the A483 stretching back to the Ruabon junction.

Oswestry's police safer neighbourhood team said: "Road traffic collision on the A5 Gledrid Roundabout to Halton Roundabout.

"Road closed until further notice. Ambulance and police on scene."

