Tricia's famous jams and chutney raise £10,000 for children's hospice

Tricia Kendrick, 84, with some of her preserves

Over the last four decades she has sold them in aid of several charities.

And she has now been told that her hard work has seen her reach the £10,000 fundraising mark for just one of those charities.

Hope House Children's Hospice wrote to the 84-year-old to congratulate her on the incredible total.

Tricia, from Chirk, and her partner, Les, grow the fruit and vegetables on their allotments in the town.

Tricia's thank you card from Hope House

"I have a half-size allotment and Les a full one and it means we can grow most of the produce that goes into the preserves," she said.

"We plant our own shallots but we also buy onions - probably about 20 or 20 kilogrammes - to pickle."

Tricia also makes among others, raspberry, strawberry, gooseberry and blackcurrant jam and runner bean, beetroot and marrow chutney.

"It is great to know that I have reached £10,000 of fundraising for Hope House, and that is only one of the charities and good causes that I support," she said.

"This year I gave £300 to Hope House and £300 to Nightingale Hospice. I have also raised funds to buy televisions for Chirk Hospital and Wrexham Maelor and given money to Alder Hey Children's Hospital."

A former district nurse/midwife at Chirk Hospital, Tricia also raised funds for its scanner appeal.

"So many people know me from when I worked at Chirk Hospital - they all stop and talk to me," she said.

Tricia said she was grateful to all those who bought her preserves and those who dropped empty jam jars off her her house.

And she said she would continue to make the pickles and jams.

"I have been using the same recipes for about 40 years," she said.