Police confirm man arrested on suspicion of murder is still being treated in hospital

Police say murder suspect remains in hospital

The man, 27, was arrested after a crash on the A5, near the Gledrid Roundabout at Chirk, at around 7pm on Friday, December 2.

Police said that a black Nissan Qashqai had collided head-on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river.

The Nissan Qashqai was travelling south on the A5, heading towards Oswestry.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Qashqai was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have confirmed that he remains in hospital, under arrest.

A spokesman said: "A 27-year-old man, the driver of the Qashqai, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while he is treated in hospital."

Following the incident police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anything of concern on the A5 shortly before 7pm on Friday.