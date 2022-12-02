Car crashes close roads across Shropshire as heavy fog worsens road conditions

Police have reported crashes near the Welsh border at Chirk and near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police reported a crash involving multiple vehicles on the A5 southbound at the Gledrid Roundabout just near the Welsh border at Chirk.

The force described road conditions as "poor" with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.

At the other end of the county, West Mercia Police also reported a crash had closed the B4555 at Crateford near Bridgnorth.