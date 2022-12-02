Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car crashes close roads across Shropshire as heavy fog worsens road conditions

By David StubbingsChirkPublished:

The major road linking Shropshire and North Wales has been closed due to a crash as fog makes road conditions poor across the county.

Police have reported crashes near the Welsh border at Chirk and near Bridgnorth
Police have reported crashes near the Welsh border at Chirk and near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police reported a crash involving multiple vehicles on the A5 southbound at the Gledrid Roundabout just near the Welsh border at Chirk.

The force described road conditions as "poor" with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.

At the other end of the county, West Mercia Police also reported a crash had closed the B4555 at Crateford near Bridgnorth.

Officers reported that the collision was "not far from the railway bridge".

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth
Transport
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News