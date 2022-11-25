Notification Settings

Red Wall fans from Chirk in the Qatar stadium expect a win against Iran

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Among the Welsh fans at the Iran match today are three from Chirk - part of the Red Wall willing Wales on.

John Riley, Gary Williams and Simon Pearce making their way to the Iran game
John Riley, Gary Williams and Simon Pearce, joined thousands enjoying the pre match atmosphere before making their way to the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

The three on a trip of a lifetime, are staying in Dubai and are flying to Qatar for each game.

Gary said they trio weren't nervous about today's game.

"We will win today," he said.

While they are watching in the stadium, John's wife, Sarah, joined friends at the Chirk AAAs club for the match.

"We are Red Wall season ticket holders but obviously with the family we couldn't both go Qatar," she said.

At St Martins's School just a couple of miles from Chirk Welsh students are watching the match on a big screen in the school hall as their England friends did on Monday.

Sue Austin

