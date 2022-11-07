Notification Settings

Traffic to be diverted through border town for roadworks

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Traffic will be diverted through the border town of Chirk on Monday and Tuesday night for work on the busy bypass.

Traffic Wales is warning that the bypass which carries both the A5/A483 will be shut between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts, from 8pm until 6am both nights.

The diversion will take the traffic through the town on the Holyhead Road.

People living in Chirk have taken to the town's social media page to urge a later start at night to the roadworks. Others say the noise from the lorries and other vehicles rumbling through the town is horrendous.

The A5/A483 carries a large number of HGV traffic travelling to Holyhead on Anglesey for ferries over to Ireland.

