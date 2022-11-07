Traffic to be diverted through border town for roadworks

Traffic Wales is warning that the bypass which carries both the A5/A483 will be shut between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts, from 8pm until 6am both nights.

The diversion will take the traffic through the town on the Holyhead Road.

People living in Chirk have taken to the town's social media page to urge a later start at night to the roadworks. Others say the noise from the lorries and other vehicles rumbling through the town is horrendous.