Police ramp up their resources in advance of Wrexham FA Cup tie

By David TooleyChirkPublished:

Police are concerned about potential for disorder at a Wrexham AFC FA Cup first round game on Sunday.

The match comes a little over a month after 11 disorder related arrests were made at a fixture between Oldham Athletic and Wrexham at a league match.

North Wales Police and their counterparts in Greater Manchester are working to identify those involved.

North Wales Police wishes to emphasise that anyone suspected of involvement in this disorder will be detained by officers and potentially refused entry to the ground, should they attend Sunday's FA Cup Game between the sides at The Racecourse.

Chief Superintendent Mark Williams said: “The violent scenes witnessed last month involving a minority of Wrexham and Oldham supporters were wholly unacceptable.

“On what should have been a celebratory day for Wrexham, a small number of fans who were intent on violence tarnished their club’s victory and reputation.

“Our colleagues at GMP continue to investigate this incident fully and those involved, who evaded arrest, will soon be identified."

Police have "escalated" the number of officers for Sunday’s FA Cup match.

Chief Supt Williams added: “North Wales Police officers work closely with Wrexham AFC and we know the vast majority of its supporters are a credit to the club.

“We are unified in our view that disorder and violence of any kind will not be tolerated and we will strive to eradicate it when it occurs.”

A total of 12 Football Banning Orders (FBOs) have been issued by the courts to Wrexham fans found guilty of matchday disruption since the beginning of the year.

