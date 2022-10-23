An air ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the Ruabon bypass to reports of a one-vehicle crash at about 10.50am.

At 2.15pm on Sunday the Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident was "still ongoing".

Slightly earlier Traffic Wales North & Mid reported that all congestion is now clear.

A local diversion was put in place at the A483 Southbound J1 Ruabon due to a southbound closure.

AA Traffic news said that the road was closed and there was queueing traffic due to a crash on A483 southbound from J2 B5426 (Johnstown) to J1 A539.

There was also congestion to J3 (Croesfoel) according to AA Traffic News.

They added that the incident was first reported at 10.51am and at about 1pm on Sunday routes through Johnstown were also slow due to traffic diverting.