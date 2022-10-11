Wales is far from 'anti-growth', says Clwd South assembly member

Ken Skates and Mark Drakeford in Llangollen

Clwyd South MS Ken Skates, whose constituency including Chirk and the Shropshire border, made the remark during First Minister’s Questions following Prime Minister Liz Truss’ claims that all opponents of the UK Government were an ‘anti-growth coalition’.

He said the Welsh economy was currently growing faster than the rest of the UK.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed he had not been contacted by Mrs Truss since she become Prime Minister.

Mr Skates, a former Welsh Government Economy Minister, then asked: “First Minister, when the Prime Minister finally talks with you and not just about you, can you assure her on behalf of the people of Wales that you are not at all anti-growth but you are most proudly anti-greed?”

Mr Drakeford said: “The Welsh economy, in the figures that the Office for National Statistics published in September, grew faster last year than any other nation of the United Kingdom. By what possible yardstick the Prime Minister believes that we are opposed to growth I have no idea at all.