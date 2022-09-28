Notification Settings

Domestic abuse survivors in North Wales invited to online police feedback event

By David Tooley

Survivors of domestic abuse in the North Wales police region - which includes the Chirk and Llangollen areas - have been invited to help the force improve its service.

North Wales Police is holding an online event in mid October during which people will be invited to share their views and experiences of how the force and its partners dealt with their case.

A force spokesman said: "We understand that attending the event may be difficult, but please be reassured that it will be safe and support services will be available to those attending if required.

"The event will be an informal group discussion where those attending can contribute as much or as little as they feel comfortable in doing."

The online event will be via Microsoft Teams at 10am on Thursday October 13.

To maintain the safety and privacy of all attendees, the force will require some personal details in order to confirm the identity of those attending. Microsoft Teams meeting details will be sent 48 hours in advance to attendees whose identities have been confirmed.

To register your interest or if you have any questions email kerry.sidney@northwales.police.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

