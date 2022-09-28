Domestic abuse survivors in North Wales invited to online police feedback event

North Wales Police is holding an online event in mid October during which people will be invited to share their views and experiences of how the force and its partners dealt with their case.

A force spokesman said: "We understand that attending the event may be difficult, but please be reassured that it will be safe and support services will be available to those attending if required.

"The event will be an informal group discussion where those attending can contribute as much or as little as they feel comfortable in doing."

The online event will be via Microsoft Teams at 10am on Thursday October 13.

To maintain the safety and privacy of all attendees, the force will require some personal details in order to confirm the identity of those attending. Microsoft Teams meeting details will be sent 48 hours in advance to attendees whose identities have been confirmed.