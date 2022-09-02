Shropshire GP reveals she needs cancer surgery as patients send messages of support

Chirk Surgery

Dr Liz Thompson broke the news of her illness to patients at Chirk Surgery.

In a letter she said: "I will have to be away from Chirk for some time as I have to have extensive surgery for Bowel Surgery. This means I will need several months off to be fully treated and to recover."

Despite her own ill health the GP went on to say: "My absence will put a lot of pressure on the others left behind at work and the appointments we can offer. Please could you be considerate and kind to the staff as they try to assist you."

Such is the popularity of the doctor that patients have set up a social media page to send their good wishes to Dr Thompson, gaining more than 100 supporters.