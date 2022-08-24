Feathers will fly at National Trust castle

FAO HENRY CARPENTER SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE Chirk Castle from the South Side. XXXX

Visitors to the National Trust property can join the Blaidd Field Archers August 27 to 29, watching them demonstrate their skills and have a go themselves.

A spokesman for the castle said: "For just £1 you can try your hand at archery on the meadow in front of the castle. The experts can guide you with as much or as little help as you require.

"We can't guarantee you'll hit the target, but it will be good fun trying."