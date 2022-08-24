Notification Settings

Feathers will fly at National Trust castle

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Anyone who fancies themselves as a bit of a Robin Hood can try their hand at archery at Chirk Castle this weekend.

FAO HENRY CARPENTER SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE Chirk Castle from the South Side. XXXX
Visitors to the National Trust property can join the Blaidd Field Archers August 27 to 29, watching them demonstrate their skills and have a go themselves.

A spokesman for the castle said: "For just £1 you can try your hand at archery on the meadow in front of the castle. The experts can guide you with as much or as little help as you require.

"We can't guarantee you'll hit the target, but it will be good fun trying."

There will be archery equipment that is suitable for all ages, so anyone can try the sport for the first time.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

