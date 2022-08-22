Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest opens into the death of a swimmer at World Heritage site

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was recovered from the River Dee near Froncysyllte.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct
The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The alarm was raised when 42-year-old Marco-Jose Patricio went missing while swimming near the Pontcysyllte aqueduct on the afternoon of August 13.

The police were told that Lisbon-born Mr Patricio, of Gladwyn Road, Wrexham, disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

Police, fire service and mountain rescue teams joined the search and later that evening Mr Patricio’s body was recovered from the river bed.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that although samples had been taken for further tests the provisional cause of death had been given as drowning.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed, probably early next year.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News