Inquest opens into the death of a swimmer at World Heritage site

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The alarm was raised when 42-year-old Marco-Jose Patricio went missing while swimming near the Pontcysyllte aqueduct on the afternoon of August 13.

The police were told that Lisbon-born Mr Patricio, of Gladwyn Road, Wrexham, disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

Police, fire service and mountain rescue teams joined the search and later that evening Mr Patricio’s body was recovered from the river bed.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that although samples had been taken for further tests the provisional cause of death had been given as drowning.