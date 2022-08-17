MP hears of the success of local snooker club

Simon Baynes with members of the Cefn Mawr snooker team

The Cefn Mawr Snooker Team meets at the Ebenezer Chapel a building saved for community use by local resident David Metcalfe.

The team, which has won all its matches this year, is keen to start a young persons league and invest in three Snooker tables upstairs in the chapel for the community to use in the future.

Its captain, Matt Roberts, is ranked in the top 16 snooker players in Europe.