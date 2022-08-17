Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP hears of the success of local snooker club

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes MP, recently met with snooker players in his constituency.

Simon Baynes with members of the Cefn Mawr snooker team
Simon Baynes with members of the Cefn Mawr snooker team

The Cefn Mawr Snooker Team meets at the Ebenezer Chapel a building saved for community use by local resident David Metcalfe.

The team, which has won all its matches this year, is keen to start a young persons league and invest in three Snooker tables upstairs in the chapel for the community to use in the future.

Its captain, Matt Roberts, is ranked in the top 16 snooker players in Europe.

Mr Baynes MP said he enjoyed a great evening at the Ebenezer Chapel and wished the team all the very best for the future, particularly in starting up a young persons’ Snooker league.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Llangollen
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News