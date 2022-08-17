Garden named after 'committed community champion' Angela Bright

Angela's dedication to her community raised thousands for projects, primary schools, churches, children's groups and much more

Angela Bright, who died in January, was a staunch champion of Chirk Bank and the surrounding area.

Now, the community group she helped establish is re-naming a local community garden in her memory.

The Bright Community Garden and Allotments will be officially renamed in a ceremony on Saturday, August 20.

Angela, together with Peter Harling and the Chirk Bank Community Group, leased derelict land from the Canal and River Trust in 2011 to create the community garden and allotments beside the Llangollen Canal.

The community gardens, the group said, have been a blessing to many over the years and provided thousands with a beautiful rest spot by the canal.

Ian Land, secretary for Chirk Bank community group said: "Angela did such a substantial amount for the community, and we thought it would be really lovely to do this to recognise the amount of work that she did.

"Not only would we not have had the gardens without her, but we wouldn't have had the community group."

Tributes from groups who benefitted from her 'tireless' support flooded social media on the announcement of her passing in January.

"Even if you don't know her," Chirk Bank community group said at the time, "you will have benefitted or enjoyed something she has been instrumental in getting off the ground."

Angela's fundraising over her years of dedication to the Chirk community included garden scarecrow competitions, tea and coffee mornings and craft fairs that raised money for local primary schools, churches, children's groups and much more.