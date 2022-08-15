Two men from Chirk area given football banning orders after pitch incursions at Wrexham AFC

Aled Roberts. Picture: North Wales Police

Aled Roberts, 23, of Chirk and Garry Jamie Dugmore, 31, of Rhos, near Wrexham, appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 9, where they were both issued with a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO).

It came after both men were found guilty of pitch incursions at the Wrexham AFC football match against Dover FC on March 26.

A police investigation was launched after the Wrexham fans entered the field of play during the match.

The FBOs issued to the defendants will now prevent them from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order.

They will also be prohibited from being within 2,500 metres of the Racecourse Ground on matchdays, as well as being banned from entering any town/city where Wrexham AFC or the Wales national team are playing an away match.

Superintendent Simon Barrasford said: “The recent upturn in the fortunes of Wrexham AFC has been welcomed across the local community and there is a real buzz of support across the town, which is great to see.

“The banning orders issued by the court following the incident at the Wrexham vs Dover match in March are very welcome and will prevent pitch incursions from spoiling future games for genuine fans.

“We will continue to work closely with the club, supporters, and the wider community to ensure that matches at the Racecourse are safe and enjoyable for all.

“I would ask that anyone who becomes involved in any form of disorder at future games to consider the consequences that a football banning order would have on them, their friends and families, and the reputation of Wrexham AFC.”

Section 4 of the Football Offences Act makes clear that any incursion by a spectator onto the playing field is prohibited.

It states: "It is an offence for a person at a designated football match to go onto the playing area, or any area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators are not generally admitted, without lawful authority or lawful excuse."

The orders are strongly prohibitive and ensure that those found guilty of football disorder are kept distanced from the game.

Dedicated Football Officer, Dave Evans added: “I would urge all fans to enjoy the match from the safety of their seats and not to jeopardise their future match attendance.

“I’m sure that genuine supporters are desperate to be part of Wrexham’s exciting journey in the years ahead, but they should all be aware of the serious consequences of rule breaches within football grounds.”

Wrexham AFC chief executive, Fleur Robinson said: “We have seen the incredible atmosphere our supporters can create without the need for unacceptable behaviour and we once again thank the vast majority of our supporters who follow us so passionately without causing any issues.

“It is a small minority of attendees who risk ruining this for everybody else, and the message from the football club is clear: stop, or face the strictest possible consequences for your actions.