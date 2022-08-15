Notification Settings

Man dies in Llangollen area river tragedy

By David Tooley

A man's body was recovered from the river Dee near Llangollen at the weekend.

Aircraft from the National Police Air Service, North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, North East Wales Search and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Services Trust were called to a concern for safety incident at the river at Pontcysyllte on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on their Facebook page in the early hours of Sunday the North Wales Police said a body had been recovered.

Officers said: "Sadly, the body of a man was recovered. His family are currently being supported by officers, and enquiries are ongoing, on behalf of HM Coroner."

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

Well-wishers responded with concern on the police Facebook page.

One wrote: "Thoughts are with his loved ones, and also the search and rescue teams involved," while another said: "So sad, deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Another person said: "Thoughts with his family and friends. Thanks to all involved in search."

