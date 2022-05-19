Carnival time in Chirk as community urged to join in the fun

The jousting team

Billed as the biggest family event the town has seen for many years Chirk Carnival 2022 will be held on May 28 from 10am until 6pm.

It will be followed by a Chirk Live, music event between 7-9pm.

The recreation ground will stage the Carnival, which is being organised by Chirk Town Council, Fair Event Management and Wrexham City Of Culture 2025.

Among the attractions are a medieval jousting display by the Knights of Albion, a 100 foot inflatable agility course and zorbing.

There will be a vintage fairground, live family entertainment, artisan shopping and food stalls as well as live music.