'False alarm' after light aircraft reported in distress near Chirk Airfield

Local people took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to say they understood a light aircraft was missing after it was reported that an aircraft made a mayday call to Chirk Airfield at 12.15pm but never arrived.
A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We did receive a report of potentially a light aircraft being in distress, subsequent enquiries would point towards it being a false alarm."
Coastguard Helicopter circling Chirk for a while. @wrexham pic.twitter.com/SrU016Y2lG— Robgriff (@robgriff) May 18, 2022
Flight path smartphone apps showed a number of helicopters circling the Chirk area and social media messages said one was an air ambulance, another the coastguard helicopter.
A North Wales Fire Service spokeswoman said: We stood up our required response for this sort of incident following a report received at 1155hrs but stood down at 14.00 when it was confirmed by all agencies that there was no plane involved and therefore no action was taken by our crews."