'False alarm' after light aircraft reported in distress near Chirk Airfield

The air ambulance was reported to be circling the area

Local people took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to say they understood a light aircraft was missing after it was reported that an aircraft made a mayday call to Chirk Airfield at 12.15pm but never arrived.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We did receive a report of potentially a light aircraft being in distress, subsequent enquiries would point towards it being a false alarm."

Flight path smartphone apps showed a number of helicopters circling the Chirk area and social media messages said one was an air ambulance, another the coastguard helicopter.