Cheers as the worldwide home of lager give accolade to Wrexham brewery

Mark Roberts and Connor Povey, Wrexham Lager Brewery who have won a major international beer award in Germany for their Wrexham Export lager

The company’s Wrexham Export lager took the title at the Frankfurt International Trophy, putting it among some of the best beers in the world and providing customers with a sign of brewing excellence.

Many people regard Germany as the traditional home of lager production with a brewing history dating back centuries Wrexham Lager Director Mark Roberts said.

"This is a huge accolade and puts the Welsh brewery firmly on the international beer map. There were 38 breweries from the UK, and Wrexham was the only one to receive an award. It was the ultimate prize - a Grand Gold, and with it the title of ‘Best Beer from the UK’.

“The Frankfurt International Trophy is the crème de la crème of competitions and brings global recognition, so this win is a feather in the cap for Wales too.”

“We couldn’t be more delighted; our judging scores were out of this world. The average mark for the whole competition was 72.69/100, and our Wrexham Export achieved 92/100, including full marks for its appearance and colour.”

Wrexham Lager’s beers are sold Wales-wide in multiple retailers including Morrisons and Asda, and at selected Welsh Co-op stores. The range is available online and from the brewery’s on-site shop – which since its opening last year has become a popular visitor attraction. The beer is also exported to several countries, including Poland, Finland, France, Germany, and Japan with more to be announced soon.

Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, said:

"A big congratulations to Wrexham Lager and the team. It is great to see international recognition for the brand and to see markets being successfully developed in the UK and Overseas with the support of the Welsh Government's trade and export development programmes."