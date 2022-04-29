Traditional road and rail transport captured by photographers in Chirk

The locomotives and the narrowboat on Chirk viaduct and aqueduct

Photographers had a perfect double whammy on Wednesday when the locomotives Leander and Bahamas, pulling carriages on a Great Britain tour, crossed the Chirk viaduct just as a narrowboat was crossing the aqueduct running parallel.

The steam locomotives cross the Chirk Viaduct. Photo: Jody Wilson

Two of those who captured the sight were David Humphreys from Weston Rhyn and Jody Wilson from Oswestry.

David, who often posts his photos on the Chirk Facebook site, said: "I was very lucky to get the two in one shot."

"I have always liked trains, particularly steam trains, and very much so as an amateur photographer."

Jody who is an aircraft enthusiast, works close to Chirk.

"I know the train was due in Chirk so I nipped out at lunchtime and managed to capture it crossing the viaduct."

The train was travelling from Grange over Sands to Cardiff, passing through Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Leominster and Hereford.

Completed in 1801 by William Jessop and Thomas Telford, the Chirk aqueduct is 710 foot long and carries the canal 70 feet above the beautiful River Ceiriog across 10 circular masonry arches.