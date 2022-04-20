High Sheriff pledges to work with young people during her year in office

High Sheriff

Zoë Henderson, 60, a former executive with the giant US-based Dow Chemical Corporation, hit the ground running by arranging a series of meetings with head teachers at the area’s secondary schools including those on the Shropshire border.

She held the Declaration to begin her year in office at historic 15th century Nantclwyd y Dre, in her home town of Ruthin.

The new High Sheriff said: "I plan to take a particular interest in what causes young people to get into trouble with the law and what can be done to prevent this.

“The last thing you want is for a child in their teens looking forward to a wonderful life in the world of work to then see that future blighted by involvement in some sort of crime.

“I was very inspired recently by a visit to my old school, Brynhyfryd, to discuss local issues and I’m looking forward to visiting other Denbighshire, Wrexham, Conwy and Flintshire schools to discuss the issues faced by young people.”

She succeeds former Airbus UK executive Steve Thomas, from St Asaph, but the origins of the office date back to Saxon times when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the king for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county, and for the collection and return of taxes due to the Crown.

The Queen appoints the high sheriff of each county of England and Wales by ‘pricking the vellum’, a custom dating back to the reign of Elizabeth I who signified assent by piercing the vellum or parchment by each name and signing the document.

Her duties as High Sheriff will also include supporting the Lord Lieutenant, Henry Fetherstonhaugh, in the event of any Royal visits to North East Wales and to sitting with and supporting judges and magistrates.

Her involvement in legal affairs will be supported by the Under-Sheriff of Clwyd, Sarah Noton, Managing Director of North Wales and Cheshire law firm Swayne Johnson.

Zoë added: “The official charity of High Sheriffs is Crimebeat and Crimebeat North Wales celebrates 20 years this year. In that time it has issued grants worth more than £130,000 to projects mostly run by young people and aimed at cutting crime, supporting the victims of crime and improving life in communities across North Wales.

“I want to continue that work and also from my business background ask if we can promote that work better and do some things differently which might be more effective.