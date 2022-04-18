Off road scooter and wheelchairs help more people enjoy the grounds at Chirk Castle

Chirk Castle.jpg

The new Tramper Personal Mobility Vehicle will make the National Trust run property even more accessible to those with mobility problems.

A spokesperson at the castle said: "This electric vehicle is speed limited but has the power and range to explore most of the visitor areas around the estate and gardens."

"We also recently took delivery of three new wheelchairs with off road tyres and are putting in accessible benches for Home Farm."

The scooter and wheelchairs are available for loan on a first come first serviced basis.

They can be reserved in advance by telephoning Chirk Castle on 01691 777701 or emailing chirkcastle@nationaltrust.org.uk.

"Visitors are welcome to enquire when they arrive to see if they are available."

People using the Tramper have to undergo an induction before they can take the vehicle.