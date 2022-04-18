Long long tramway station as Chirk is uncovered by volunteers

The tramway line next to the train mainline at Chirk

Funds raised by the GVT-Trust’s ‘All Change At Chirk’ Station Rebuild Appeal has enabled the trust to purchase some retired rails and fishplates from the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway.

Recently about 900 feet of the rails were moved to the station site. These will be used to create a short demonstration line in the station area.

They will then be used for sidings when funds become available to purchase new rail for the running line.

As long fund raising continues to be successful, more materials will be purchased in the coming months to construct of a demonstration line which will run the length of the platform and under the road bridge.

An ex-Royal Naval Armaments Depot box van will provide vital storage for the trust as work continues rebuilding the station to its former glory.

Spokesman Andy Christie said. “We wish to thank all our supporters and contributors for their donations to this project.

We are proud of the work that has been carried out by our volunteers so far. Clearing the tramway station site has been a most enjoyable task. Several artifacts from yesteryear have been unearthed including a pair of Austin Mini car doors. The nterest to revive this piece of Welsh narrow gauge history is growing daily and we look forward to giving further updates on our team’s progress."

He said thanks to the work carried out by volunteers every Tuesday and Friday, the large area of earth and debris covering the narrow gauge trackbed was reducing.

The target for the station rebuild appeal is £250,000. To assist with generating interest andawareness of this project, Andy and his team have built a 24ft square – live steam model of the tramway station at Chirk to take on tour. The layout will make its first public appearance at the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival on May 14.

Anyone wishing to donate to the ‘All Change At Chirk’ (Station Rebuild Appeal) are invited to do so by either using PayPal: thegvttrust@gmail.com or by bank transfer: Sort: 40-17-20 Acc: 31409948.

The trust is looking for new members to join them on their quest to rebuild the lost tramway. To get on board and join their friendly team of enthusiastic volunteers, please email: contact@glynvalleytramwaytrust.co.uk.