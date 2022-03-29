Penycae FC. Picture: Google

Ysgol y Grango School Club Hub, at Vinegar Hill, Rhosllanerchrugog, has been granted £57,413 to install a third generation surface.

This will serve the school and club, becoming a hub facility for the community and bring an un-used sand-based pitch back into use as an artificial grass pitch for seven community clubs.

And at Penycae FC the club has been given £20,534 to pay for maintenance at its ground in Afoneitha Road.

Work is intended to improve the standard and durability of the pitch.

It will help the club re-establish a girls' team, providing a pathway for girls locally, and a space for the local primary school who have limited facilities.

The grants are two out of 17 projects across Wales receiving funding to create and improve pitches, changing rooms and pavilions, so that more local communities can access high-quality facilities.

The Football Association of Wales is delivering the programme on behalf of the UK Government in Wales.

The funding, combined with contributions from clubs and other local partners, will improve the quality of community facilities, bring people together to enjoy playing sport in their local area, regenerate communities and enhance social cohesion.

Simon Baynes, the MP for Clwyd South has welcomed the announcement of funding in his constituency.

Mr Baynes said: "This is great news for grassroots football – both in Clwyd South and the rest of Wales.

"The funding package announced by the UK Government will have huge benefits for communities like ours in North Wales, which are at the forefront of the Government’s Levelling Up project.

"Not least, regenerating and enhancing the current facilities. I am very glad that we are already seeing the benefits that this will have on local communities, and I look forward to seeing regeneration projects progress.”

The Welsh Government has also opted to invest £1.3 million to improve grassroots facilities this year - the FAW is working with both governments to maximise the benefits of this combined investment for local communities.

Simon Hart, the Secretary of State for Wales, said: “Grassroots football clubs are at the heart of their communities, providing sporting opportunities but also bringing incalculable health and social benefits to local children and adults.