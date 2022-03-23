Physio students set to graduate praise their university course

Physios at work

The University’s BSC (Hons) Physiotherapy Degree began three years ago with the first cohort of students enrolled in September 2019, including soome from Shropshire.

They are now set to graduate this year.

Prior to joining Wrexham Glyndwr, Anne-Marie Farrell had been working in the fitness industry but decided she wanted a change.

Looking to move into Physiotherapy, she says having the Degree course launch on her doorstep was ideal.

“From quite a young age it was something that I wanted to do but there was not a course available locally”, she said.

“My background has been in the health and fitness industry, I was looking at Occupational Therapy courses when I noticed Physiotherapy had started at Glyndwr, which was perfect for me. The experiences I have gained on the course have been amazing, I can’t fault it.

Iwan Davies was working in a completely unrelated industry but became interested in Physiotherapy as a career due to his own experiences of receiving treatment through playing football.

“The course has been amazing and the teaching fantastic, I can’t speak highly enough about it.”

“It’s a difficult course, so my advice to anyone considering applying is to give it some real thought. If it’s what you really want to do and you’re fully committed it will be a great experience.”