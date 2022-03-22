Exhibition on the quarrying history of a valley

GLYN WYLFA

Artist Rosie Davies, will be bringing her exhibition, Gunpowder, Granite and Grit to Glyn Wylfa Caffi in the town between April 10 and July 10.

The display is based on artwork she created for a book explaining the valley's mining past.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries quarrying of both granite and grit was a major industry for the area. The Glyn Valley Tramway connected the quarries in the valley to the mainline railway in Chirk.

The art was commissioned for a book looking at the history written by John Milner and Beryl Williams.