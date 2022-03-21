Delight at Wrexham City of Culture shortlist success

Simon Baynes MP at the Trevor Basin in his constituency

Wrexham County Borough is joined by Bradford, County Durham, and Southampton in a shortlist of four for the prestigious title.

Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes, who has a part of the borough in his parliamentary seat, said: “This is excellent news for Wrexham and the wider county borough and I would like to congratulate Wrexham Council for putting together such an outstanding bid – which clearly impressed the expert panel.

"As an area, we have so much going for us, and so much to be proud of, so I’m very glad to see this recognised.

"Like many others, I have my fingers crossed that we will win the bid, and reap the opportunities of the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title.”

Simon Hart MP, the Secretary of State for Wales, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Wrexham on the shortlist for UK City of Culture 2025.

"The bid has done a brilliant job flying the flag for Wales and reaching the final four against such high-standard competition.

“Wrexham already has much to be proud of – one of the oldest football clubs in the world in Wrexham FC, the UNESCO World Heritage Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and an award-winning culture and arts hub in Ty Pawb.

"If the county is successful the UK City of Culture title will bring huge opportunities and I wish them every success.”

The four shortlisted locations were approved by the UK Government based on independent advice made to the government by a panel of experts led by Sir Phil Redmond.

The finalists were whittled down from a record 20 initial bids to eight outstanding longlist applications which also included Cornwall, Derby, Stirling and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

All bids were asked to explain how they would use culture to grow and strengthen their local area, as well as how they would use culture to recover from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The vast benefits of winning the prestigious title include attracting millions of pounds in additional investment to help boost regeneration, a year in the cultural spotlight with hundreds of events encouraging long-lasting participation in the arts, and growth for local tourism.