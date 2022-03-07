Pop-up theatre arrives as complex undergoes revamp

Justice Ritchie as Runaku and Lucas Button as Harry in Human Nurture. Photo by Chris Saunders

Theatr Mix is part of the temporary theatre village located next to the main building whilst the building is under development. There is something for everyone in March from drama, comedy, musicals, family fun and brilliant storytelling.

Human Nurture, March 11/12 is a new play from Ryan Calais Cameron about race, privilege and belonging, featuring live music, moves and plenty of dynamite.

Roger and Harry’s bond is so strong they could be brothers. They share the same food, music, laughs, computer games and even dreams - but not race. Roger is black and Harry is white... but what does that matter, right? When Roger is rehomed, Harry is left behind in the care system, and these brothers start to walk down very different paths. When Roger returns to celebrate Harry’s birthday, the dream reunion becomes much more complicated.

For younger viewers the show Messy is a magical story full of music, puppets, tap dancing a trip to the moon and even a hamster. Created by Zoo Co. the adventure is perfect for ages 4+ and takes place on March 13.

Walking to Jerusalem, March 18/19 shares the true story of a journey from London to Jerusalem, calling for full equal rights. More than 100 people took part with nine walking the whole way. This was the inspiration of award-winning playwright and actor Justin Butcher, who worked with human rights charity Amos Trust to mount the Just Walk to Jerusalem, June – November 2017. This is their story – walking journals and travellers’ tales on paths of pilgrimage and conquest, from monasteries and mountain passes to Bedouin camps and desert wadis across Europe and the Middle East - brought to life in a dynamic new show.

Theatr Clwyd, Áine Flanagan Productions and writer Seiriol Davies are co-producing a brand new musical Milky Peaks. Set in a fictional village in Snowdonia that is nominated for the ‘Britain’s Best Town’ award, the comedy follows three lost souls and a shabby drag queen as they try to save their community’s heart all while the dark side of the award threatens to blow the community apart. A small-town story about identity and community: what we’ll do to ourselves to fit into it, and what we’ll do to others to protect it, featuring awesome belters to tell this fierce new fable. The show will run from April 1-22.