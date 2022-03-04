Mold Crown Court

Stephen Joseph Ryan, of Lodgevale Park, had previously admitted to attempting to sexually communicate with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court to be sentenced.

The court was told that Ryan thought he had been chatting to 13 year old girls online but had been trapped by paedophile hunters using fake profiles.

Ryan had been made aware of the "girl's" age but had persisted and sent a pornographic video to her.

He was caught out by a group of local activists who had handed information to North Wales Police, and he was arrested the next day.

The court was told that Ryan had previously been of good character and had held his bus driving job for 24 years with no previous convictions.