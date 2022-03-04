Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed: Ex-bus driver, 61, snared by paedophile hunters

By David TooleyMid WalesCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 61-year-old former bus driver from Chirk has been jailed for three years and four months after being snared by online paedophile hunters.

Mold Crown Court
Mold Crown Court

Stephen Joseph Ryan, of Lodgevale Park, had previously admitted to attempting to sexually communicate with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court to be sentenced.

The court was told that Ryan thought he had been chatting to 13 year old girls online but had been trapped by paedophile hunters using fake profiles.

Ryan had been made aware of the "girl's" age but had persisted and sent a pornographic video to her.

He was caught out by a group of local activists who had handed information to North Wales Police, and he was arrested the next day.

The court was told that Ryan had previously been of good character and had held his bus driving job for 24 years with no previous convictions.

Judge Nicola Saffman also imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. It means he is banned from using any device with internet access unless the police are notified.

Crime
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Chirk
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News